Giannis 'ready for new home' ahead of trade deadline, ESPN report says

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is ready for a new home ahead of the Feb. 5 trade deadline, as several rival teams have made “aggressive offers” to the Bucks, who are starting to listen, league sources told ESPN on Wednesday.

According to ESPN, league sources say multiple teams have received a sense that the Bucks are more open than ever to Antetokounmpo offers between now and the deadline.

Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is ready for a new home at the Feb. 5 NBA trade deadline or in the offseason as several rival teams make aggressive offers to the Milwaukee Bucks for him, and the franchise is starting to listen, league sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/OejatbQjDy — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 28, 2026

However, according to ESPN, sources said Milwaukee has indicated to interested teams that the organization is not in a hurry to complete a move and that it is willing to navigate Antetokounmpo’s future in the offseason.

By waiting until the summer, the Bucks could also see which teams are able to offer more appealing draft picks in June.

ESPN’s report also states that the Bucks star has informed the team for months that he believes the moment has come to part ways after more than 12 years together.

