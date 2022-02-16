Watch
Giannis pours in 50 to lead Bucks past Pacers 128-119

Aaron Gash/AP
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo pauses before of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Posted at 10:34 PM, Feb 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-15 23:34:48-05

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a season-high 50 points, two off his career best, and pulled down 14 rebounds to lead the Milwaukee Bucks past the skidding Indiana Pacers 128-119.

The Bucks swept the four-game season series from the Pacers and have won eight straight against their Central Division foe.

Antetokounmpo, who didn’t play in Milwaukee’s loss to Portland on Monday night because of a sore left ankle, showed no ill effects.

He set a career high with his seventh 40-point game of the season and scored 50 for the first time since the memorable title-clinching game in the NBA Finals last season, which gave the Bucks their first championship in 50 years.

Milwaukee bounced back after consecutive double-digit losses to hand Indiana its seventh consecutive defeat.

