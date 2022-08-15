Watch Now
Giannis playing for the Bulls? 'Everybody would love to play for Chicago' he says

"It’s a no-brainer, everybody would love to play for Chicago. Down the line, you never know," the Bucks star said in a recent interview
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo drives past Chicago Bulls' Nikola Vucevic during the first half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Posted at 12:31 PM, Aug 15, 2022
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo appears to have suggested he would be open to playing for the Chicago Bulls in the future, citing the team's legacy including greats like Michael Jordan, Dennis Rodman and Derrick Rose.

No one would deny Giannis' skill level and determination among the same group of athletes.

So in that light perhaps it is not astonishing that Giannis told Fox32 Chicago that "I think anyone asked that question who plays basketball, if he said no, he’d be a liar. It’s a team that won multiple championships, a team with one of the greatest players, if not the greatest player to ever play this game."

Giannis continued: "It’s a no-brainer, everybody would love to play for Chicago. Down the line, you never know. You never know how life brings it. Maybe I play for Chicago. But right now, I’m committed to Milwaukee."

On the other hand, it would be hard to think of the Bucks without their star player. After all, he led the team to an NBA championship win in 2021.

Giannis also has four years left on his five-year, $228 million extension. On top of that, the interview with the Chicago TV station happened as a part of an ambassadorship with Antidote Health, a telehealth company.

And while no one would deny the Bulls' storied history, we saw the reality last April, when Giannis and the Bucks defeated the Bulls in the first round of the NBA playoffs. During the series, Giannis averaged 28.6 points, 13.4 rebounds and 6.2 assists.

Gianis has been an All-Star for the last six seasons and was named NBA Finals MVP in 2021.

