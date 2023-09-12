Giannis, Mariah engaged and announce third baby is a girl

MILWAUKEE — One of Milwaukee's most famous families, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger, announced Monday they are expecting a baby girl.

Not only that, but the two happen to be engaged. Mariah was rocking a giant diamond while the two volunteered at a Milwaukee Diaper Mission event on Monday. Mariah sits on the board of the diaper mission.

"I know my two boys gonna be extremely excited to meet their little sister and protect her and spend time with her and play with her and grow with her," Giannis said.

WATCH: Giannis and Mariah talk about their expanding family

Giannis and Mariah talk about their expanding family

Since the Milwaukee Diaper Mission began three years ago, 1.2 million diapers have been distributed to Milwaukee families.

"There’s no way I can help the whole world, but you can start somewhere," Mariah said. "And I think this is where we start and where we continue to build and help as many people as we possibly we can.”

To help donate to the diaper mission, visit their website.

