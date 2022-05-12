Watch
SportsBasketballMilwaukee Bucks

Actions

Giannis jokes (?) about taking time off for Greek freakout

APTOPIX Bucks Celtics Basketball
Charles Krupa/AP
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) blocks a shot by Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) during the second half of Game 5 of an Eastern Conference semifinal in the NBA basketball playoffs, Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Boston. The Bucks won 110-107. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
APTOPIX Bucks Celtics Basketball
Posted at 10:44 PM, May 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-11 23:44:19-04

BOSTON (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks are still alive in the NBA playoffs, but star Giannis Antetokounmpo is already joking about his plans for next year.

After scoring 40 points to help the Bucks take a 3-2 lead over Boston in the Eastern Conference semifinals, the two-time MVP asked reporters out of the blue: “If I don’t play after this season, do I still get paid? Do you guys know how it works?”

Antetokounmpo was asked how he would spend his sabbatical.

He said: “I would disappear. I would go to an island in Greece, stay with my family and disappear for a year.”

As he walked off, he added: “I’m being serious.”

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Top coaching candidates skeptical of Bucks job

Milwaukee Bucks

Bucks-Celtics viewing guide, dates/times