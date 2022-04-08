Watch
Giannis, Holiday help Bucks rally past Celtics 127-121

Morry Gash/AP
Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton drives past Boston Celtics' Derrick White during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Posted at 9:35 PM, Apr 07, 2022
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday each scored 29 points and the Milwaukee Bucks edged the short-handed Boston Celtics 127-121 to take over second place in the Eastern Conference standings.

The Bucks scored the game’s final nine points to move a half-game ahead of the Celtics and a full game ahead of the Philadelphia 76ers (49-31), who lost 119-114 at Toronto on Thursday.

Milwaukee withstood a triple-double from Jaylen Brown, who had 22 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for the Celtics. Brown’s 11 assists matched his career high. Marcus Smart shot 7 of 12 from 3-point range and was the Celtics’ leading scorer with a season-high 29 points.

