Giannis’ biggest fans watch, celebrate title a world away

Derek Gatopoulos/AP
Coffee shop owner Yiannis Tzikas and his wife Kaiti Drimba pour champagne into plastic glasses after the Milwaukee Bucks win the NBA title, in the Sepolia district of Athens on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo grew up in Sepolia and used to stop at the coffee shop before basketball practice as a teenager. (AP Photo/Derek Gatopoulos)
Posted at 1:20 PM, Jul 21, 2021
SEPOLIA, Greece — In Giannis Antetokounmpo's old neighborhood in Athens, Greece, local fans watched Game 6 of the NBA Finals at a small cafe, following the progress of the Milwaukee Bucks against the Phoenix Suns.

It's where Antetokounmpo, as a teenager, used to stop for a snack before basketball practice.

The cafe owner remembers him as a “simple, humble, and polite” young man and says he hasn't changed with stardom, which now includes an NBA title and series MVP award.

Antetokounmpo finished with 50 points, 14 rebounds and five blocked shots.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

