Giannis Antetokounmpo proves doubters, haters wrong by committing to Milwaukee with massive contract extension

In Today's Talker - Giannis Antetokounmpo is staying in Milwaukee, but it comes after many people speculated about his future with the Bucks.
In August, Giannis told the New York Times that he wouldn't sign an extension with the Bucks if they weren't on the same page about winning a title.
Then in September, the Greek Freak raised eyebrows with similar comments on the "48 Minutes" podcast.
Then later that month, the Bucks traded for superstar Damian Lillard, signaling to Giannis that they were committed to winning another championship.
And finally, on Monday, Giannis signed a three-year, $186 million extension that will keep him with the team for several more years.
That massive extension left a lot of prognosticators with a lot of egg on their face. We rounded up a sampling of just some of the doubters and haters that once again have been proven wrong by the one, the only Giannis Antetokounmpo:
Brian Windhorst predicts that Giannis Antetokounmpo’s next contract will be outside of Milwaukee 😳— NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) September 23, 2023
(h/t @BasketballOnX ) pic.twitter.com/L4qnUp3Oni
Opening the door…. https://t.co/Xz1myNB019— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 13, 2023
I also would *rather* Giannis stay and retire in Milwaukee. This stuff drives me crazy, especially for such a good fanbase and how rewarding and great of a story 2021 was.— Hardwood Paroxysm (@HPbasketball) September 15, 2023
But for me, this feels really different.
Brian Windhorst believes it’s ‘50/50 at best’ Giannis Antetokounmpo stays in Milwaukee after his contract ends 😳— NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) September 21, 2023
(Via Behind the Play) pic.twitter.com/DhlA6W2Dyo
The Knicks are closely watching the situation with Giannis Antetokounmpo and could plan their actions around him, per @IanBegley— NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) September 20, 2023
“The Knicks could put together a solid trade offer for Giannis. They own the rights to four future *first-round picks and have all of their own… pic.twitter.com/8e4bKuaqt3
Toronto’s master plan? 👀 pic.twitter.com/5GLDM1oOgW— NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) September 23, 2023
“Miami is certainly among the teams keeping an eye on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s situation in Milwaukee.”— NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) September 26, 2023
- @SIChrisMannix pic.twitter.com/bCkYFzcaxT
Special thanks goes to @SnellSZN on X for keeping receipts.
