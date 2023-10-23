Giannis Antetokounmpo agrees to 3-year, $186M contract extension, report says

MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo is staying in Milwaukee!
According to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Giannis has agreed to a three-year, $186 million contract extension. That is nearly an average of $62 million per year. It is smaller than the five-year, $228.5 million deal he signed a few seasons ago. The new deal includes a player option for the 2027-28 season.
Giannis announced the news via the social media platform "X" with a photo of him holding the 2021 NBA Championship trophy with the hashtags "Extended" and "BucksInSix."
MILWAUKEEEEEEEEE!! Let’s get it!!!! #BucksInSix #Extended pic.twitter.com/2wP0AVqG3Y— Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) October 23, 2023
Yes, money talks, but Giannis has been loyal to the city that molded him. The team drafted him when he was an 18-year-old teen from Greece. Now, hes a beefed up nearly 29-year-old man, NBA champion, and MVP.
The extension comes less than a month after the Milwaukee Bucks acquired Damian Lillard from the Trail Blazers.
WATCH: Milwaukee's preeminent Bucks fan, David Gruber weighs in on Giannis' 3-year extension.
