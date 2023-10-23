Giannis Antetokounmpo agrees to 3-year, $186M contract extension, report says

MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo is staying in Milwaukee!

According to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Giannis has agreed to a three-year, $186 million contract extension. That is nearly an average of $62 million per year. It is smaller than the five-year, $228.5 million deal he signed a few seasons ago. The new deal includes a player option for the 2027-28 season.

Giannis announced the news via the social media platform "X" with a photo of him holding the 2021 NBA Championship trophy with the hashtags "Extended" and "BucksInSix."

Yes, money talks, but Giannis has been loyal to the city that molded him. The team drafted him when he was an 18-year-old teen from Greece. Now, hes a beefed up nearly 29-year-old man, NBA champion, and MVP.

The extension comes less than a month after the Milwaukee Bucks acquired Damian Lillard from the Trail Blazers.

WATCH: Milwaukee's preeminent Bucks fan, David Gruber weighs in on Giannis' 3-year extension.

