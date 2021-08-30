Giannis Antetokounmpo, partner Mariah spotted at Mayfair Mall with newborn child

The MVP shops at Bath and Body Works, just like us!

Defending NBA Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and his partner Mariah Riddlesprigger were spotted exiting Bath and Body Works in Wauwatosa's Mayfair Mall Sunday afternoon. Mariah carried the couple's newborn child (its first public appearance we're aware of), while Giannis carried one-year-old Liam.

Sarah Myers first shared video of the encounter on Twitter, where it has since been viewed nearly 10,000 times.



The mall trip is just the latest in a recent string of notable public appearances for the Greek Freak.

Immediately after dropping 50 points to clinch an NBA Championship, Giannis made waves at a Chick-fil-A drive-thru, where he ordered 50 chicken nuggets while broadcasting on Instagram Live.

More recently, Giannis appeared at an AEW pro wrestling event to cheers of "MVP! MVP!"

Where will #34 show up next? Keep a close eye on social media and you just may find out.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip