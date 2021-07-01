Giannis Antetokounmpo out for Game 5 of Eastern Conference finals

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks announced Thursday afternoon that Giannis Antetokounmpo will not be on the court for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals.

Anetetokounmpo was previously listed as "doubtful" to play in Thursday night's game after he hyperextended his knee in Game 4. Officials say there was no structural damage to his left knee.

The Bucks play the Hawks at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Milwaukee.

The Hawks have two players out injured, Trae Young and Clint Capela.

Young sustained a bone bruise after stepping on an officials foot in Game 3, and Capela took an inadvertent elbow to the face in Game 4. Both are listed as questionable for participation in Thursday night's game.

The series is tied 2-2.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip