Giannis Antetokounmpo named All-Star starter for second straight year

Bucks forward second-leading vote getter

5:32 PM, Jan 18, 2018
2 hours ago

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 6: Eric Bledsoe #6 celebrates with Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks after hitting a three pointer in the fourth quarter against the Washington Wizards during the Bucks 110-103 win at Capital One Arena on January 6, 2018 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Rob Carr
Copyright Getty Images

The NBA announced the All-Star starters for February 18th's All-Star game in Los Angeles, and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo made the cut for the second straight year. 

Antetokounmpo will become the first Bucks player to start two consecutive All-Star games since Marques Johnson in the 1979 and 1980 seasons.

In his fifth season, the 23-year-old is averaging 28 points, 10 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game while shooting 54 percent from the field in a league-high 37 minutes per game. 

That's up from 22 points, 8 rebounds and a 52 field goal percentage last season.

Antetkounmpo was the Eastern Conference's top vote-getter when the initial totals came out in January but was edged out by Cleveland forward LeBron James in the final tally. James collected 2.6 million total votes, surpassing Giannis by 100,000. 

The other three starters are Boston's Kyrie Irving, the Philadelphia 76ers Joel Embiid, and Toronto Raptors DeMar DeRozan. 

The starters in the Western Conference are the Warriors Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant, the Rockets James Harden and the Pelicans Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top