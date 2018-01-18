Giannis Antetokounmpo named All-Star starter for second straight year

The NBA announced the All-Star starters for February 18th's All-Star game in Los Angeles, and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo made the cut for the second straight year.

Antetokounmpo will become the first Bucks player to start two consecutive All-Star games since Marques Johnson in the 1979 and 1980 seasons.

In his fifth season, the 23-year-old is averaging 28 points, 10 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game while shooting 54 percent from the field in a league-high 37 minutes per game.

That's up from 22 points, 8 rebounds and a 52 field goal percentage last season.

Antetkounmpo was the Eastern Conference's top vote-getter when the initial totals came out in January but was edged out by Cleveland forward LeBron James in the final tally. James collected 2.6 million total votes, surpassing Giannis by 100,000.

Here's how the All-Star voting broke down between fans, media and players for the Eastern Conference. pic.twitter.com/fKeP4beTtt — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) January 18, 2018

The other three starters are Boston's Kyrie Irving, the Philadelphia 76ers Joel Embiid, and Toronto Raptors DeMar DeRozan.

The starters in the Western Conference are the Warriors Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant, the Rockets James Harden and the Pelicans Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins.