Giannis Antetokounmpo named All-Star starter for second straight year

In his fifth season, the 23-year-old is averaging 28 points, 10 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game while shooting 54 percent from the field in a league-high 37 minutes per game.
That's up from 22 points, 8 rebounds and a 52 field goal percentage last season.
Antetkounmpo was the Eastern Conference's top vote-getter when the initial totals came out in January but was edged out by Cleveland forward LeBron James in the final tally. James collected 2.6 million total votes, surpassing Giannis by 100,000.