Kareem Abdul-Jabbar spent part of Wednesday in Milwaukee checking out the new digs the Bucks will have next year.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was with the @Bucks almost from moment one 50 years ago. — Lance Allan (@lanceallan) January 17, 2018

Jabbar, a former Bucks star, sported a hard hat as he toured the arena with Bucks president Peter Feigin.

“Fifty years ago this would have been like Star Wars. This is amazing,” Jabbar said.

Jabbar won six NBA championships during his career including the Bucks' 1971 title team that will go down among the greatest single-season teams in NBA history.