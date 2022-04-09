Watch
Giannis Antetokounmpo has 30 points, Bucks rout Pistons

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives on Detroit Pistons guard Frank Jackson (5) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Detroit, Friday, April 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Posted at 9:00 PM, Apr 08, 2022
DETROIT (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 30 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists to help the Milwaukee Bucks rout the Detroit Pistons 131-101 on Friday night.

Averaging 29.9 points, Antetokounmpo needs 35 points or more Sunday in the season finale at Cleveland to join Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the only Milwaukee players to average 30 points for a season.

Brook Lopez added 17 points, and Khris Middleton had 15.

The defending champion Bucks led by 32 points en route to their third straight victory.

They improved to 51-30.Rodney McGruder had a career-high 26 points for Detroit

