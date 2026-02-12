Giannis Antetokounmpo goes from candy fan to candy man with his own line of gummies

TORONTO (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo has gone from candy fan to a candy man, with a new line of gummies that even features his face.

The Milwaukee Bucks All-Star unveiled the Giannis FR34K Gummies on Thursday, saying he realized a dream with their release.

“This is something I’ve wanted to do for a long time, not just because I love candy and gummies, but because it means something to me and my family,” Antetokounmpo said. “My kids love candy, I love candy, and now I get to share something with them that I helped create. That makes this very special for me.”

Antetokounmpo along with his family became an owner of Candy Funhouse in 2023 and said from his first discussions with the online candy company that he wanted his own gummy line.

His will be sold in 4-ounce bags and feature his three favorite flavors: tropical (featuring Antetokounmpo’s face), mixed berry (which is orange, in the shape of a basketball) and strawberry lemonade (in the Candy Funhouse logo shape).

The gummies are available beginning Thursday at Candy Funhouse’s website and released under Candy Fun Street, the Canadian-based company’s premium candy bag platform.

“I am proud of this,” Antetokounmpo said, “and I cannot wait for people to try them with their families and enjoy them together, just like we do.”

