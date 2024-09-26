Former Bucks player Junior Bridgeman buys minority stake in the franchise

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Junior Bridgeman played for the Milwaukee Bucks long enough to retire as the team leader in games played and performed well enough that his jersey hangs from the Fiserv Forum rafters.

Now the basketball player-turned-entrepreneur has purchased a stake in the team.

The Bucks announced Bridgeman’s purchase in a news conference that included co-owner Jimmy Haslam, coach Doc Rivers, general manager Jon Horst and most of the team’s current players. Bridgeman said after the news conference he has a 10% stake in the team.

“When this opportunity presented itself, it just felt like a natural thing for me to get a chance to be part — not just in heart — but physically, of the organization going forward,” Bridgeman said.

Bridgeman, 71, played for the Bucks from 1975-84 and again from 1986-87. His 711 career games played for Milwaukee ranks him third in franchise history, behind only current Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton.

He also ranks seventh in Bucks history in field goals made (4,142), ninth in points (9,892) and 10th in minutes (18,054). His No. 2 jersey was retired by the Bucks in 1988.

After his playing career, Bridgeman began investing in restaurants and eventually became owner and CEO of Bridgeman Foods, which operated more than 450 Wendy’s and Chili’s restaurants in 20 states until 2016. He also has been an independent bottler for Coca-Cola. His family owns Ebony and Jet magazines.

He now joins a Bucks ownership group that includes Haslam, Wesley Edens, Jamie Dinan and Mike Fascitelli.

