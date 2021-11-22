For the 17th time Giannis is the Eastern Conference Player of the Week

MILWAUKEE — For the 17th time in his career, Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week. This is for games played from Nov. 15-21.

Giannis couldn't be stopped as he averaged an insanely high double-double per game. He averaged 33.3 points, 16 rebounds 5.0 assists, 2.7 blocks, and 1.7 steals a game all the while shooting 58.2% from the field. He put up a season-high 47 points in one game and in another he snagged a season-high 20 rebounds.

During that stretch of games, the Bucks won three games in a row.

Those wins were crucial. Before that, the team had a loosing record of 6-8. Now The Bucks are in a five-way tie for 4th place in the Eastern Conference.

