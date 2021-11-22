Watch
For the 17th time Giannis is the Eastern Conference Player of the Week

Jeffrey Phelps/AP
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dunks against the Orlando Magic during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Posted at 2:52 PM, Nov 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-22 15:52:25-05

MILWAUKEE — For the 17th time in his career, Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week. This is for games played from Nov. 15-21.

Giannis couldn't be stopped as he averaged an insanely high double-double per game. He averaged 33.3 points, 16 rebounds 5.0 assists, 2.7 blocks, and 1.7 steals a game all the while shooting 58.2% from the field. He put up a season-high 47 points in one game and in another he snagged a season-high 20 rebounds.

During that stretch of games, the Bucks won three games in a row.

Those wins were crucial. Before that, the team had a loosing record of 6-8. Now The Bucks are in a five-way tie for 4th place in the Eastern Conference.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

