First 10,000 fans at Wednesday Bucks game to receive talking Giannis bobblehead

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The first 10,000 fans at tonight's Milwaukee Bucks games are in for quite the treat: a talking Giannis Antetokounmpo bobblehead!

That's right, the bobblehead talks! In fact, it's even better than that - it tells dad jokes.

Giannis recorded himself telling dad jokes specifically for the Palermo's bobblehead.

So, if you're trying to get your hands on one, make sure you're in line early for tonight's game against the Sacramento Kings. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Check out the video above to see the bobblehead and hear one of the jokes from Giannis.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip