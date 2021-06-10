Fans to return at Fiserv Forum in full capacity for Game 3 as Bucks take on Nets

Fans will be back at Fiserv Forum in full capacity as the Milwaukee Bucks take on the Brooklyn Nets in Game 3 of the playoff series on Thursday.

Currently, the Bucks trail the Nets 2-0 in the series, falling 125-86 in Game 2. Thursday's game will be the first time fans will be allowed at Fiserv in full capacity since the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions.

Capacity at the stadium was limited to 9,100 fans, but now the capacity will be 16,500 fans - the stadium's current full capacity due to playoff courtside configuration.

Capacity limits on the plaza at Fiserv Forum and other areas within Deer District will also be removed for the remainder of the postseason, according to the Bucks.

