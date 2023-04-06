Fans react to Bucks clinching #1 seed in 2023 NBA Playoffs

MILWAUKEE — It’s a common sight on game day in Milwaukee: lines of fans waiting to get inside Fiserv Forum and get a glimpse of the Milwaukee Bucks.

Wednesday night’s win against the Chicago Bulls clinched the team’s number-one seed in the playoffs.

Many fans who were there say they are more than ready for the Milwaukee team to take on the playoffs.

“I’m very excited just to be a Wisconsin sports fan,” said fan Cammeron Avey. “It’s never been a better time in my life to be one. I’m very confident we’re going to have great momentum going into the playoffs.”

TMJ4 asked fans how they think the Bucks are going to perform in this year’s postseason.

“I get nervous about a lot of things,” said Bucks fan Oliver Colby. “I had a final last week that I didn’t study for, for example. I’m not nervous about the Bucks – at all.”

Those walking into Fiserv on Wednesday said they’re looking forward to the energy and atmosphere playoff season brings to Cream City.

Joseph Brown spent his birthday, not only cheering on the Bucks but watching the Brewers secure a win earlier in the day.

“Today’s a fantastic day to turn 24,” Brown told TMJ4. “Feeling a little old but the Milwaukee Brewers and the Bucks are making me feel young. It’s an amazing feeling and hopefully, we can bring back another NBA title and a World Series.

For both the Brewers and Bucks’ hot streak, Brown says Milwaukee is sure to be on the map in more ways than one.

“You have heard national telecasts say things about Milwaukee. I want to force them to come back to Milwaukee again and see how beautiful of a city we truly are.”

Next, the Bucks play the Memphis Grizzlies Friday at 7 p.m.

