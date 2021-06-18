Watch
'Win in Game 7': Fan reaction from Bucks Nets game in Milwaukee

Big excitement as the Milwaukee Bucks went head-to-head with the Brooklyn Nets Thursday night.
Posted at 8:56 PM, Jun 17, 2021
MILWAUKEE — Big excitement as the Milwaukee Bucks go head-to-head with the Brooklyn Nets Thursday night.

We've put together some of the highlights from fans inside, and outside, the home game at Fiserv Forum.

After Thursday's win, the Bucks tie the Nets 3-3.

