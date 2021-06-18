Watch
Bucks bounce back to defeat Nets 104-89 and force Game 7

Khris Middleton scored 38 points, Giannis Antetokounmpo added 30 and the Milwaukee Bucks never trailed in a 104-89 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday to force a decisive seventh game in their second-round playoff series.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Khris Middleton scored 38 points, Giannis Antetokounmpo added 30 and the Milwaukee Bucks never trailed in a 104-89 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday to force a decisive seventh game in their second-round playoff series.

Game 7 will take place Saturday night in Brooklyn. The home team has won each of the first six games in this series.

Milwaukee never trailed and broke the game open by going on a 14-0 run that started with less than 8 ½ minutes left. Kevin Durant had 32 points and 11 rebounds for the Nets.

