Embiid has huge game to help 76ers outlast Bucks, 123-120

Morry Gash/AP
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo saves a ball from going out of bounds during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Posted at 10:32 PM, Feb 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-17 23:32:03-05

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Joel Embiid had 42 points, 14 rebounds and five assists and the Philadelphia 76ers regrouped after squandering a 15-point lead to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 123-120 on Thursday night. Embiid put the 76ers ahead for good at 117-116 with a 10-footer with 2:32 left.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists for the Bucks.

Philadelphia played without James Harden, who hasn’t made his 76ers debut since coming over in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets last week.

The 10-time All-Star and 2018 MVP hasn’t played since Feb. 2 due to an injured left hamstring.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

