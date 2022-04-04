Watch
Doncic leads Mavericks to 118-112 victory over Bucks

Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic (77) passes around Milwaukee Bucks' Bobby Portis (9) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
Posted at 7:17 AM, Apr 04, 2022
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 32 points and matched a season high with 15 assists to help the Dallas Mavericks defeat the Milwaukee Bucks 118-112.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 28 points and 10 rebounds. The Bucks were essentially at full strength Sunday after resting all their usual starters in a 153-119 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night.

Doncic flirted with a triple-double before finishing with eight rebounds. Doncic has averaged 26.8 points, 11.3 assists and 9.2 rebounds with three triple-doubles in six career games against the Bucks.

