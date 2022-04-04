Doncic leads Mavericks to 118-112 victory over Bucks

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 32 points and matched a season high with 15 assists to help the Dallas Mavericks defeat the Milwaukee Bucks 118-112.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 28 points and 10 rebounds. The Bucks were essentially at full strength Sunday after resting all their usual starters in a 153-119 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night.

Doncic flirted with a triple-double before finishing with eight rebounds. Doncic has averaged 26.8 points, 11.3 assists and 9.2 rebounds with three triple-doubles in six career games against the Bucks.

