DJ Shawna to bring the energy to Fiserv Forum amid Bucks' crucial Game 5

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks are in the first round of the NBA playoffs against the Miami Heat, who are leading the series 3-1. Crucial Game 5 is Wednesday night at Fiserv Forum and all elements are in place, including the Bucks' official DJ—DJ Shawna.

TMJ4's Andrea Williams talked to DJ Shawna about what it takes to be game ready!

"With almost every job, prep work kinda goes into it. I don't know, I take a lot of pride and joy into that in being ready," said Shawna.

She definitely makes it look easy, but on game days....she shows up at least six hours before tip-off to not only set up but also meet with the production team.

"As soon as we're done with video checks and rehearsals and all those things, I start DJ'ing right away for the guys as they get ready for their workday and then around tip-off, I magically make my way from the court to section 215."

DJ Shawna realizes that she's not just playing music, but she's a huge part of the game day experience.

"My job is to add value to everybody's day. So whether it's your workday, whether it's Giannis' workday, this is your first game at Fiserv or you've been a season ticket holder for how long, I want to just add value," said Shawna.

Williams asked what it's like being one of the most recognized DJs in the city.

"Oh you're sweet for thinking so...because I work for the Bucks and they won a championship and I was a part of it," she replied. "So I just kept showing up and I'm honored and it's a privilege to be here every day."

Her career actually started when the late DJ Rock Dee took her under his wing and introduced her to Deejaying...the rest as they say is history.

"I started with Marquette women's basketball with Coach Carolyn Kieger, they won the Big East that year. We hosted the Big East tournament. I called the NCAA, became the women's final four DJ that year and that was the first season I was at the Bradley Center doing support for the Milwaukee Bucks," said Shawna.

Williams asked, "I know from being in the Bradley Center for 16 years with the Bucks that you're in the moment while you're doing it and time flies by...but have you ever just stopped and digested really what's happening and what you're a part of?"

DJ Shawna replied, "Yeah, yes it is. There's a moment during every game during player introductions once I get up to my other DJ booth and I play or I get to watch the intro video and I take it all in and it's right then and there that I realize this is special."

Williams asked, "What advice do you have for someone watching you, seeing the path that you've taken...what do you say to them?"

"That one really gets me, because I think the best advice I can have is to be authentically you, the world needs more authenticity, the world needs more love," said Shawna.

