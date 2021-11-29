Watch
Defending champ Bucks rout Indiana Pacers for 7th straight win

Doug McSchooler/AP
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) blocks a shot by Indiana Pacers guard Kelan Martin (21) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
Posted at 6:15 AM, Nov 29, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 26 points and 13 rebounds and the Milwaukee Bucks extended their winning streak to seven, routing the Indiana Pacers 118-100 on Sunday night.

The Bucks led by five at halftime and pulled away with a 39-27 third quarter.

Guard Jrue Holiday scored 11 of his 23 points in the quarter.

Bobby Portis scored 15 points, Khris Middleton and Pat Connaughton each had 14, and Indianapolis native George Hill added 13 for the Bucks.

Caris LeVert led the Pacers with a season-high 23 points.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

