Deer District plaza capped at 11,000 fans for Milwaukee Bucks' Game 6

MILWAUKEE — A capacity limit of 11,000 fans on the Deer District plaza will be enforced for Game 6 of the Milwaukee Bucks v. Boston Celtics on Friday.

The team said Thursday that fans who plan on watching the game inside Fiserv Forum and outside on the plaza should arrive early.

Gates open for the Bucks Watch Party at 4:30 p.m., two hours before tip-off at 6:30 p.m.

Fans are asked to go through a magnetometer before entering the watch party. No bags are permitted - only wallets smaller than 4”x6”x1” are, according to the team.

If you are going to the watch party, you should enter on the south side of the plaza near the intersection of Highland Ave. and Vel R. Phillips Ave.

Fans with tickets to Game 6 should enter on the north side of the plaza near the intersection of Juneau Ave. and Vel R. Phillips Ave.

Doors to Fiserv Forum open at 5 p.m. to ticketed fans.

Limited tickets are available for Game 6 at bucks.com/tickets.

