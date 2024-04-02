Watch Now
Damian Lillard will be out with a groin strain Tuesday night against the Wizards

Bucks Pelicans Basketball
Gerald Herbert/AP
Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) shoots against New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) in the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Thursday, March 28, 2024. The Pelicans won 107-100. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Posted at 11:27 PM, Apr 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-02 00:33:46-04

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard won’t play Tuesday night against the Washington Wizards because of a groin strain.

The Bucks issued an injury report Monday that ruled the seven-time all-NBA guard out.

This will be the second straight game that Lillard has missed. He sat out Milwaukee’s 122-113 victory at Atlanta on Saturday for personal reasons.

The Bucks have gone 1-5 in the games Lillard hasn’t played this season.

Milwaukee’s injury report for Tuesday’s game at Washington also lists two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo (left hamstring), Khris Middleton (left ankle sprain), and Patrick Beverley (right wrist sprain) as probable.

