Damian Lillard ruled out of Bucks' game Friday at Cleveland because of strained calf

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee guard Damian Lillard will sit out the Bucks' game Friday night at Cleveland because of a strained right calf.

The Bucks released an injury report Thursday night ruling out the seven-time all-NBA guard.

Earlier in the day, Lillard and teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo were selected to the NBA Cup all-tournament team. Lillard averaged 27.3 points in six NBA Cup games. He scored 23 points Tuesday night as the Bucks beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 97-81 in the championship game at Las Vegas.

Ian Maule/AP Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) drives past Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) during the second half of a semifinal game in the NBA Cup basketball tournament Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ian Maule)

Antetokounmpo (right patella tendinopathy) and forward Khris Middleton illness) are listed as probable for the game Friday. Middleton didn't play in the NBA Cup final.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip