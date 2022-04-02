Watch
Clippers rip Bucks 153-119 as both teams rest top players

Milwaukee Bucks' Bobby Portis puts up a shot in front of Los Angeles Clippers' Robert Covington during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, April 1, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Posted at 10:14 PM, Apr 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-01 23:14:13-04

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Robert Covington scored a career-high 43 points and shot 11 of 18 from 3-point range to help the hot-shooting Los Angeles Clippers trounce the Milwaukee Bucks 153-119 on Friday night as each team rested its top players.

Amir Coffey also had a career high with 32 points for the Clippers.

The Clippers shot 60.9% from the floor and 23 of 43 from 3-point range.

Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday and the Clippers’ Paul George all sat out Friday's game.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

