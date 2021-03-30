Menu

Watch
SportsBasketballMilwaukee Bucks

Actions

Clippers hit 19 3s, beat Bucks 129-105 for 6th win in a row

items.[0].image.alt
Mark J. Terrill/AP
Milwaukee Bucks guard Bryn Forbes, left, knocks the ball from the hands of Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, March 29, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Bryn Forbes, vica Zubac
Posted at 7:01 AM, Mar 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-30 08:01:22-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Marcus Morris scored 25 points and three other starters had at least 20 points, helping the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Milwaukee Bucks 129-105 on Monday night for their sixth straight victory.

The Clippers made 19 3-pointers, one off their season high.

Kawhi Leonard added 23 points and nine rebounds, Luke Kennard had a season-high 21 points and Reggie Jackson added 20 points for Los Angeles.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 32 points, making 10 of 12 free throws, and Jrue Holiday added 24 points in the opener of a six-game trip, their longest of the second half.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku