Chicago faces Milwaukee on 4-game win streak

Chicago Bulls (9-14, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (15-7, third in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Bucks -10.5; over/under is 232.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago will try to continue its four-game win streak with a victory against Milwaukee.

The Bucks are 13-7 in conference games. Milwaukee has a 3-2 record in one-possession games.

The Bulls are 3-2 in division matchups. Chicago is 1-3 in one-possession games.

The Bucks' 14.4 made 3-pointers per game this season are just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 14.6 per game the Bulls give up. The Bulls' 44.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points lower than the Bucks have allowed to their opponents (47.1%).

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Bulls won 120-113 in overtime in the last meeting on Dec. 1. Nikola Vucevic led the Bulls with 29 points, and Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.2 points, 10.7 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Bucks. Damian Lillard is averaging 26.5 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Coby White is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Bulls. DeMar DeRozan is averaging 20.1 points and 3.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 7-3, averaging 127.0 points, 46.0 rebounds, 27.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.8 points per game.

Bulls: 5-5, averaging 109.4 points, 43.7 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.7 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Pat Connaughton: day to day (ankle), Jae Crowder: out (groin).

Bulls: Zach LaVine: out (foot), Lonzo Ball: out for season (knee).

