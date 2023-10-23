Check out the new foods and drinks for sale at Fiserv Forum during 2023-24 Bucks season

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv Forum showed off new food and beverage items for sale during the 2023-24 season on Monday.

Items visible during a press briefing included Johnsonville hot dogs and brats, lobster corn dog, baked brie, teppanki noodle salad, tomahawk chef-carved steak, pan-seared shrimp and an upgraded dessert cart, according to a statement from the Bucks.

View photos taken by TMJ4 and read more details about the offerings below:

MILWAUKEE BUCKS AND FISERV FORUM UNVEIL NEW FOOD AND BEVERAGE OFFERINGS FOR 2023-24 SEASON







MILWAUKEE (Oct. 23, 2023) – The Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv Forum are offering a new menu of food and beverage items for fans during the 2023-24 season.







The complete list of new menu items is below.







Beverage



Ballers Champagne, the Official Champagne of the Bucks, will be available at select concession stands throughout Fiserv Forum.

Captain Morgan will add Vita Coco Captain Morgan Spiked cans in Pina Colada, Strawberry Daquiri and Lime Mojito flavors at Sections 104 and 113, as well as in the Potawatomi and Jockey Clubs.

DAOU Family Estates enters its second season at Fiserv Forum. The iconic Paso Robles winery is represented in the arena for guests and wine lovers at bars throughout the arena and in its DAOU Lounge, which debuted last season. The DAOU Lounge is located near Section 103 on the Main Concourse, with its entrance marked by the “DAOU Doe.” Food



Johnsonville: Entering its first season at Fiserv Forum, Johnsonville will serve bratwursts, andouille sausages, beef hot dogs, rookie dogs and summer sausage sticks at Sections 107, 118, 207 and 223.

Entering its first season at Fiserv Forum, Johnsonville will serve bratwursts, andouille sausages, beef hot dogs, rookie dogs and summer sausage sticks at Sections 107, 118, 207 and 223. The MECCA Burger Bar : New menu items including a Tri-Mecca burger, vegetarian combo, grilled Greek chicken sandwich, Ripper Dog, MKE Turkey Grinder, Bacon Bomb Burger Combo and Buck Wild Fries. The locations remain the same at Sections 106, 116 and 221.

: New menu items including a Tri-Mecca burger, vegetarian combo, grilled Greek chicken sandwich, Ripper Dog, MKE Turkey Grinder, Bacon Bomb Burger Combo and Buck Wild Fries. The locations remain the same at Sections 106, 116 and 221. The Cluckery: New items include a chicken waffle cone, honey butter biscuits and Nashville hot chicken sandwich. Located at Sections 115 and 220.

New items include a chicken waffle cone, honey butter biscuits and Nashville hot chicken sandwich. Located at Sections 115 and 220. Sweet Spot: A new dessert stand at Section 206 serving cream puffs.

A new dessert stand at Section 206 serving cream puffs. Cedar Crest Ice Cream: Located at Sections 122 and 206.

Located at Sections 122 and 206. Canal Street Pizza: New sausage and specialty pizzas, as well as Canal Street Wings at locations at Sections 107, 118, 224 and in Jockey Club.

New sausage and specialty pizzas, as well as Canal Street Wings at locations at Sections 107, 118, 224 and in Jockey Club. Smoke Stack BBQ will serve a smoked brisket sandwich and pork sandwich at Section 122.

will serve a smoked brisket sandwich and pork sandwich at Section 122. The Southside Market at Sections 207 and 209 will feature new Mini-waukee sliders and Tots on the Street premium tater tots.

at Sections 207 and 209 will feature new Mini-waukee sliders and Tots on the Street premium tater tots. The Jack Daniel’s Lounge in the Potawatomi Club will serve buffalo cauliflower and a giant pretzel.

will serve buffalo cauliflower and a giant pretzel. The Laughing Taco will continue to serve Al Pastor tacos at Section 112.

will continue to serve Al Pastor tacos at Section 112. Suites: Premium new items added to the suites menu including a lobster corn dog, baked brie, teppanki noodle salad, tomahawk chef-carved steak, pan-seared shrimp and an upgraded dessert cart.



