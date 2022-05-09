Watch
Celtics' Robert Williams won't play Game 4 against Bucks

Bucks Celtics Basketball
Charles Krupa/AP
Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III (44) drives to the basket against Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) and center Bobby Portis, right, during the second half of Game 2 of an Eastern Conference semifinal in the NBA basketball playoffsTuesday, May 3, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Posted at 6:01 PM, May 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-09 19:01:47-04

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Boston Celtics big man Robert Williams won’t play in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinal against Milwaukee on Tuesday because of soreness in his surgically repaired left knee.

Williams had surgery to repair torn cartilage in his knee on March 30.

The 6-foot-9 Williams returned for Game 3 of the Celtics’ first-round series with the Brooklyn Nets.

Williams started each of the first three games against the Bucks.

Udoka said Grant Williams will replace Robert Williams in the Celtics’ lineup Tuesday.

