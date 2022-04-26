Watch
Bulls' Zach LaVine in COVID-19 protocols ahead of Bucks game: Report

Morry Gash/AP
Chicago Bulls' Zach LaVine during the second half of Game 2 of their first round NBA playoff basketball game Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Milwaukee. The Bulls won 114-110 to tie the series at 1-1. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Posted at 12:13 PM, Apr 26, 2022
MILWAUKEE — The Chicago Bulls' Zach LaVine has entered the NBA's health and safety protocols, The Athletic's Shams Charania reports.

LaVine is expected to miss Wednesday's Game 5 against the Milwaukee Bucks while he is in COVID-19 protocols, unnamed sources tell Charania.

The 3-1 Bucks are set to face off against the Bulls in Milwaukee at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The Bucks can win the first-round match-up if they win the game.

LaVine was selected for his second straight All-Star Game this season. He averaged 24.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. He shot 47.6 percent from the field and 38.9 percent from deep.

During the four games during the postseason, LaVine averaged 19.3 points per game.

