Bulls' Zach LaVine in COVID-19 protocols ahead of Bucks game: Report

MILWAUKEE — The Chicago Bulls' Zach LaVine has entered the NBA's health and safety protocols, The Athletic's Shams Charania reports.

LaVine is expected to miss Wednesday's Game 5 against the Milwaukee Bucks while he is in COVID-19 protocols, unnamed sources tell Charania.

The 3-1 Bucks are set to face off against the Bulls in Milwaukee at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The Bucks can win the first-round match-up if they win the game.

LaVine was selected for his second straight All-Star Game this season. He averaged 24.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. He shot 47.6 percent from the field and 38.9 percent from deep.

During the four games during the postseason, LaVine averaged 19.3 points per game.

