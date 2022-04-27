Bulls' Alex Caruso and Zach LaVine out of Game 5 against the Bucks

MILWAUKEE — Both Alex Caruso and Zach LaVine of the Chicago Bulls are listed as out for Game 5 against the Milwaukee Bucks, the Bulls confirmed on Wednesday.

We learned on Tuesday that LaVine was out, placed on the NBA's health and safety protocol reportedly due to COVID-19. On Wednesday we are learning Alex Caruso is also out - but not due to COVID. The team confirmed over social media Caruso is out due to concussion protocols.

Zach LaVine (health & safety protocols) and Alex Caruso (concussion protocols) are both listed as OUT for Game 5 tonight in Milwaukee. pic.twitter.com/RRgAjYCu8R — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) April 27, 2022

Caruso fell during Game 4 on Sunday after getting hit in the face. He had to sit out the remainder of the game.

The 3-1 Bucks are set to face off against the Bulls in Milwaukee at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The Bucks can win the first-round match-up if they win the game.

Caruso averaged 7.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 4 assists per game this season. He shot 39.8 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from deep. During the four games during the postseason, Caruso averaged 6.3 points per game.

LaVine was selected for his second straight All-Star Game this season. He averaged 24.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. He shot 47.6 percent from the field and 38.9 percent from deep.

During the four games during the postseason, LaVine averaged 19.3 points per game.

