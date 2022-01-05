Budenholzer out of Bucks v. Raptors game after entering COVID protocols: Report

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks Coach Mike Budenholzer will miss Wednesday night's game against the Toronto Raptors after he entered COVID-19 protocols, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski tweeted Top Assistant Coach Darvin Ham will serve as the acting head coach, citing sources. "Ham is considered one of the league's next wave of head coaches," said Wojnarowski.

The Bucks have not confirmed the news.

The 25-14 Bucks are set to play the 17-17 Raptors at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Fiserv Forum.

Bucks sideline reporter Zora Stephenson also tweeted the following regarding the Bucks' hole due to COVID protocols:

Per @Bucks :



Out:

Grayson - H&S Protocols

Giannis - Non-covid; illness

Pat - H&S Protocols

Donte - Left ankle; sprain



Questionable:

Thanasis - H&S Protocols

Jordan - H&S Protocols

Semi - H&S Protocols



Brook still out as well — Zora Stephenson (@ZoraStephenson) January 5, 2022

Aaron Gash/AP Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach Darvin Ham hands the ball to Washington Wizards' Bradley Beal during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

On Tuesday, new additions to the Milwaukee Bucks injury report include Pat Connaughton and Grayson Allen, according to reports.

Connaughton and Allen have both entered COVID-19 protocols and will miss Wednesday’s game against the Toronto Raptors.

Both played in Monday night’s loss to the Detroit Pistons.

They join Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Jordan Nwora, and Semi Ojeleye who are all out due to COVID-19 protocols.

Donte DiVincenzo, who has been out for a left ankle sprain, and Brook Lopez, who has been out due to back surgery, are also still not returning Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

