Reports: Pat Connaughton, Grayson Allen listed as 'out' for Raptors game due to NBA's health and safety protocols

MILWAUKEE — According to several reports, new additions to the Milwaukee Bucks injury report include Pat Connaughton and Grayson Allen.

Connaughton and Allen have both entered COVID-19 protocols and will miss Wednesday’s game against the Toronto Raptors.

Both played in Monday night’s loss to the Detroit Pistons.

They join Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Jordan Nwora, and Semi Ojeleye who are all out due to COVID-19 protocols.

Donte DiVincenzo, who has been out for a left ankle sprain, and Brook Lopez, who has been out due to back surgery, are also still not returning Wednesday.

