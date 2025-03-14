Bucks to wear jersey patches honoring Junior Bridgeman for remainder of season

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks are wearing patches on their jerseys for the rest of the season to honor minority owner Junior Bridgeman, a former Bucks player who died Tuesday at the age of 71.

FILE Junior Bridgeman played 10 seasons with the Bucks. The team retired his No. 2 jersey in 1988.

The Bucks held a moment of silence before Thursday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers to honor Bridgeman. A video celebrating Bridgeman’s life aired during a first-quarter timeout.

The Bucks held a moment of silence before tonight’s game in honor of Junior Bridgeman.



They will also be playing a tribute video at the first media timeout. pic.twitter.com/ZxVI4ozUXG — Ashley Washburn (@ashleyjwashburn) March 13, 2025

Bridgeman played for the Bucks from 1975-84 and again in 1986-87. His 711 games played for the Bucks rank third in franchise history, behind only Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton. Bridgeman’s No. 2 jersey hangs from the Fiserv Forum rafters.

The #Bucks just played this tribute video in remembrance of Junior Bridgeman at the first media timeout.



A Bucks legend and business mogul. pic.twitter.com/BWqDn1pYBQ — Ashley Washburn (@ashleyjwashburn) March 13, 2025

After his playing days, Bridgeman had even more success as a businessman. He bought a 10% stake in the Bucks last summer and was estimated as a billionaire by Forbes earlier this year.

Watch: Bucks wearing jersey patches honoring Junior Bridgeman for remainder of season

Bucks honor Junior Bridgeman ahead of game against Lakers

Bucks coach Doc Rivers said Antetokounmpo told Milwaukee’s younger players about Bridgeman and his impact during the team’s flight home after its loss at Indiana on Tuesday night.

“One of the things I just keep thinking about with Junior, we have the Magics and the LeBrons – guys who have become billionaires – but a lot of that, they started with huge salaries. The norm of the league is Junior Bridgeman. The fact he could do what he did, making, I think 300 grand was the most he made, which is not bad, but it doesn’t get you a billion.”

Morry Gash/AP Milwaukee Bucks' Gary Trent Jr. wears an Junior Bridgeman patch during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Mar. 13, 2025, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

The Lakers actually drafted Bridgeman out of Louisville with the No. 8 overall pick in 1975, but he never played a game for them. The Lakers sent him to Milwaukee as part of the package in a blockbuster trade that brought Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to Los Angeles.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip