Bucks-Celtics viewing guide, dates/times

Maddie Meyer
BOSTON, MA - APRIL 28: A detail of Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks' hands during the first quarter of Game Seven in Round One of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden on April 28, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Posted at 9:10 AM, Apr 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-28 11:00:25-04

MILWAUKEE — After defeating the Chicago Bulls in five games, the Milwaukee Bucks are headed to the Eastern Conference Semifinals where they will take on the Boston Celtics.

Game One

  • Sunday, May 1
  • At Boston
  • Tipoff at 12 p.m. ct
  • Airs on ABC

Game Two

  • Tuesday, May 3
  • At Boston
  • Time TBD
  • Airs on TNT

Game Three

  • Saturday, May 7
  • At Milwaukee
  • Time TBD
  • Airs on ABC

Game Four

  • Monday, May 9
  • At Milwaukee
  • Time TBD
  • Airs on TNT

Game Five

  • Friday, May 11
  • At Boston
  • Time TBD
  • Airs on TNT

Game Six

  • Sunday, May 13
  • At Milwaukee
  • Time TBD
  • Airs on ESPN

Game Seven

  • Sunday, May 15
  • At Boston
  • Time TBD
  • Airs on: TBD

Tickets for all of the home games go on sale Thursday at noon.

Milwaukee will be playing the series without their three-time all-star Khris Middleton, who was injured during game two against the Bulls.

