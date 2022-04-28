Bucks-Celtics viewing guide, dates/times

MILWAUKEE — After defeating the Chicago Bulls in five games, the Milwaukee Bucks are headed to the Eastern Conference Semifinals where they will take on the Boston Celtics.

Game One



Sunday, May 1

At Boston

Tipoff at 12 p.m. ct

Airs on ABC

Game Two



Tuesday, May 3

At Boston

Time TBD

Airs on TNT

Game Three



Saturday, May 7

At Milwaukee

Time TBD

Airs on ABC

Game Four



Monday, May 9

At Milwaukee

Time TBD

Airs on TNT

Game Five



Friday, May 11

At Boston

Time TBD

Airs on TNT

Game Six



Sunday, May 13

At Milwaukee

Time TBD

Airs on ESPN

Game Seven



Sunday, May 15

At Boston

Time TBD

Airs on: TBD

Tickets for all of the home games go on sale Thursday at noon.

Milwaukee will be playing the series without their three-time all-star Khris Middleton, who was injured during game two against the Bulls.

