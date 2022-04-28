Bucks-Celtics viewing guide, dates/times

MILWAUKEE — After defeating the Chicago Bulls in five games, the Milwaukee Bucks are headed to the Eastern Conference Semifinals where they will take on the Boston Celtics.
Game One
- Sunday, May 1
- At Boston
- Tipoff at 12 p.m. ct
- Airs on ABC
Game Two
- Tuesday, May 3
- At Boston
- Time TBD
- Airs on TNT
Game Three
- Saturday, May 7
- At Milwaukee
- Time TBD
- Airs on ABC
Game Four
- Monday, May 9
- At Milwaukee
- Time TBD
- Airs on TNT
Game Five
- Friday, May 11
- At Boston
- Time TBD
- Airs on TNT
Game Six
- Sunday, May 13
- At Milwaukee
- Time TBD
- Airs on ESPN
Game Seven
- Sunday, May 15
- At Boston
- Time TBD
- Airs on: TBD
Tickets for all of the home games go on sale Thursday at noon.
Milwaukee will be playing the series without their three-time all-star Khris Middleton, who was injured during game two against the Bulls.