Khris Middleton expected to miss entire series against Celtics: NBA Insider

Morry Gash/AP
Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton during the first half of Game 1 of their first round NBA playoff basketball game against the Chicago Bulls Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Posted at 7:36 AM, Apr 28, 2022
MILWAUKEE — Khris Middleton is expected to miss the Bucks' entire series against the Boston Celtics due to a knee injury, sources say.

An NBA insider tweeted Thursday saying Middleton has a Grade 2 MCL sprain in his left knee. The injury happened during the Bucks game two loss against the Bulls.

Since then, the Bucks went on to beat the Bulls in their next three games, winning the series and advancing to the semi-finals.

Now, however, the team will have to face the Celtics without Middleton, after Boston just swept the Brooklyn Nets in round one.

This is a developing story. TMJ4 News will update this article as we learn more.

