Khris Middleton expected to miss entire series against Celtics: NBA Insider

MILWAUKEE — Khris Middleton is expected to miss the Bucks' entire series against the Boston Celtics due to a knee injury, sources say.

An NBA insider tweeted Thursday saying Middleton has a Grade 2 MCL sprain in his left knee. The injury happened during the Bucks game two loss against the Bulls.

Since then, the Bucks went on to beat the Bulls in their next three games, winning the series and advancing to the semi-finals.

Now, however, the team will have to face the Celtics without Middleton, after Boston just swept the Brooklyn Nets in round one.

The left MCL injury of Bucks All-Star Khris Middleton is a Grade 2 sprain and he is expected to miss the entire second-round series vs. Celtics, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The recovery of Grade 2 MCL places a potential Conference Finals in jeopardy for him as well. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 28, 2022

This is a developing story. TMJ4 News will update this article as we learn more.

