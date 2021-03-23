Menu

Bucks trounce Pacers 140-113 without injured Antetokounmpo

Morry Gash/AP
Milwaukee Bucks' Jrue Holiday tries to get past Indiana Pacers' Caris LeVert during the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, March 22, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Posted at 7:04 AM, Mar 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-23 08:04:51-04

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jrue Holiday had 28 points and 14 assists, and the Milwaukee Bucks overcame the absence of Giannis Antetokoumpo to breeze past the Indiana Pacers 140-113 for their seventh consecutive victory.

Antetokounmpo was sidelined by a sprained left knee.

Coach Mike Budenholzer said he thinks the reigning two-time NBA MVP got hurt during a 120-113 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday.

Khris Middleton had 25 points for the Bucks. The Pacers played without Malcolm Brogdon and Myles Turner.

