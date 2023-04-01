Watch Now
SportsBasketballMilwaukee Bucks

Actions

Bucks' Thanasis Antetokounmpo gets one-game suspension

Bucks Jazz Basketball
Adam Fondren/AP
Milwaukee Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo (43) shoots after running into Utah Jazz forward Jarrell Brantley (55) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 24, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Adam Fondren)
Bucks Jazz Basketball
Posted at 1:50 PM, Apr 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-01 14:50:08-04

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo has been suspended one game without pay for head-butting Boston Celtics forward Blake Griffin on Thursday night.

Antetokounmpo was ejected from the game after the incident, which occurred with 1:25 remaining in the Bucks’ 140-99 blowout loss. Antetokounmpo will serve his suspension Sunday when the Bucks host the Philadelphia 76ers.

The 6-foot-7 Antetokounmpo was going up for a shot from under the basket when he took a hard foul from Griffin, which resulted in a flagrant-1 foul on the Celtics forward. Antetokounmpo responded by head-butting him.

Antetokounmpo is the older brother of Bucks teammate and two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. He has appeared in 33 games and is averaging 0.8 points, 0.9 rebounds and 4.2 minutes.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Womens History Month 480X360.png

Celebrate Women's History Month with TMJ4 News