Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo spotted trick-or-treating in Mequon

Kim Marotta
Posted at 7:41 PM, Oct 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-31 20:41:32-04

MEQUON, Wis. — Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has been seen searching for a new favorite snack on multiple occasions, with last year being Oreos and skittles this year.

On Sunday, he was spotted searching for all sorts of treats while trick-or-treating in Mequon.

Giannis was with his brother Thanasis Antetokounmpo and Bucks teammate George Hill.

Giannis took photos with fans after he was spotted trick-or-treating in Mequon on Sunday.

Sporting a Rubble 'Paw Patrol' costume, Giannis was more than willing to take pictures with fans that were also out and about trick or treating.

Let's hope Giannis was treated to some Skittles!

