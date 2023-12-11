Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo named to the first-ever All-Tournament team

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was named to the first-ever all-tournament team for the inaugural NBA In-Season tournament.

Giannis averaged 29.0 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 5.8 assists. He helped lead the Bucks to the semi-finals before losing to the Indiana Pacers.

This was the first time the NBA ever held the In-Season tournament. The goal was to increase interest in NBA games during a time of year often dominated by the NFL and college football. It emulates a popular format seen in European soccer leagues.

Other players named to the all-tournament team were Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant, Tyrese Haliburton, and LeBron James.

