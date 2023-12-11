Watch Now
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo named to the first-ever All-Tournament team

Ian Maule/AP
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) grabs a rebound next to Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin (1) during the second half of a semifinal in the NBA basketball In-Season Tournament, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ian Maule)
Posted at 3:32 PM, Dec 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-11 16:32:50-05

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was named to the first-ever all-tournament team for the inaugural NBA In-Season tournament.

Giannis averaged 29.0 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 5.8 assists. He helped lead the Bucks to the semi-finals before losing to the Indiana Pacers.

This was the first time the NBA ever held the In-Season tournament. The goal was to increase interest in NBA games during a time of year often dominated by the NFL and college football. It emulates a popular format seen in European soccer leagues.

Other players named to the all-tournament team were Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant, Tyrese Haliburton, and LeBron James.

