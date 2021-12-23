Watch
Bucks snap 2-game skid with 126-106 victory over Rockets

Morry Gash/AP
Houston Rockets' Armoni Brooks passes around Milwaukee Bucks' DeMarcus Cousins during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Posted at 10:16 PM, Dec 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-22 23:16:11-05

MILWAUKEE — Jrue Holiday scored 24 points, Khris Middleton added 23 in his return from injury and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Houston Rockets 126-106 on Wednesday night to snap a two-game skid.

Middleton missed three games because of a hyperextended left knee.

The two-time All-Star played 28 minutes and had six assists.

The Bucks were missing two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo for a fourth straight game as he remains in the NBA’s health and safety protocols along with teammates Bobby Portis and Donte DiVincenzo.

Christian Wood led the Rockets with 20 points and 11 rebounds.

