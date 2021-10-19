Watch
SportsBasketballMilwaukee Bucks

Actions

Bucks sign guard Grayson Allen to multiyear extension

items.[0].image.alt
Morry Gash/AP
Milwaukee Bucks' Grayson Allen shoots past Oklahoma City Thunder's Darius Bazley during the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Thunder Bucks Basketball
Posted at 7:50 PM, Oct 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-18 20:50:35-04

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen has signed a multi-year contract extension less than 2 ½ months after the team acquired him from the Memphis Grizzlies.

Allen joined the Bucks in an Aug. 7 trade that set guard Sam Merrill and two future second-round draft picks to Memphis. Allen posted career highs in scoring (10.6), rebounding (3.2) ad assists (2.2) last season in 50 games with the Grizzlies. The 26-year-old Allen averaged 11.3 points and 4.3 rebounds and 22.4 minutes in four preseason games with the Bucks.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku