Bucks sign Cam Thomas

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks have signed free agent Cam Thomas.

A 6-3, 210-pound guard, Thomas appeared in 24 games with the Brooklyn Nets this season, averaging 15.6 points, 3.1 assists and 1.8 rebounds in 24.3 minutes per game.

Brooklyn’s second leading scorer this season, Thomas reached double figures in scoring in 16 of his 24 appearances, including seven 20-point games, three 30-point games and a season-high 41-point performance on Oct. 26 at San Antonio.

The 24-year-old LSU product has appeared in 239 career games—including 88 starts—with the Nets after being selected by the team with the 27th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Thomas, a Virginia native, owns NBA career averages of 15.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. A career 43.5% shooter from the field, Thomas has averaged at least 10.0 points per game in four of his five NBA seasons.

