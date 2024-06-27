Bucks select AJ Johnson No. 23 overall at 2024 NBA Draft

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks selected AJ Johnson in the first-round draft of the 2024 NBA draft.

Johnson is a California native who played most recently for the Illawarra Hawks of Australia's National Basketball League.

The 19-year-old Johnson is raw and will probably need time to work his way into an NBA rotation. The Bucks would love to see him follow a path set by Portland's Anfernee Simons, who was drafted 24th overall in 2018 and gradually developed into a prolific scorer.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip