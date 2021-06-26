Watch
SportsBasketballMilwaukee Bucks

Actions

Bucks trounce Hawks 125-91 to tie East finals at 1-1

items.[0].videoTitle
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 25 points, Jrue Holiday added 22 and the Milwaukee Bucks blew out the Atlanta Hawks 125-91 to even the Eastern Conference finals at a game apiece.
Hawks Bucks Basketball
Posted at 9:55 PM, Jun 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-25 23:48:07-04

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 25 points, Jrue Holiday added 22 and the Milwaukee Bucks blew out the Atlanta Hawks 125-91 to even the Eastern Conference finals at a game apiece.

The Bucks never trailed, scored 20 straight points late in the second quarter and led by at least 30 throughout the second half. Both teams rested their starters for the entire fourth quarter.

Game 2 win gets Bucks fans excited

Atlanta’s Trae Young struggled for much of the night after collecting 48 points and 11 assists in the Hawks’ 116-113 Game 1 victory. Young scored 15 points but matched a career high with nine turnovers.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Stop Summer Hunger 2021 480x360 (1).jpg

You can help Stop Summer Hunger NOW